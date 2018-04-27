Share:

SEOUL:- Fracking may have induced a rare strong earthquake last year in South Korea, a study said Friday, a potential “game changer” for the contentious practice of pumping water into the ground to extract energy. The 5.5 magnitude quake on November 15 injured scores in the South Korea port city of Pohang and caused major damage. It was one of the largest on record to rattle the Korean peninsula, where significant natural seismic activity is unusual. The quake struck at a shallow depth and in close proximity to a geothermal energy site.