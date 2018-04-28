Share:

SHIJIAZHUANG:- A freight train service has been launched from a port in north China’s Hebei Province to Belgium, a further line for freight between China and Europe. A train carrying 41 containers of local products, such as kaoline and yeast, departed around noon Thursday from Jingtang Port District in the city of Tangshan, marking the inauguration of the service. The train will travel 11,000 kilometers to the Belgian city of Antwerp, through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, said Xu Fengyi, head of the Tangshan Customs.–Xinhua

The train service will cut transport time from the usual 45 days by sea, to just 16 days.