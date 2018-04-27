Share:

HAFIZABAD-In a broad daylight dacoity in a house at Jalalpur Road, five armed men made off with gold ornaments, cash, precious watches and valuables worth Rs6 million.

According to police source, five armed bandits barged on the house of Tufail Kharl, ex-president of Anjuman Arrhtian Ghalla Mandi Hafizabad, in Makhdoom Colony, made the family members at gunpoint and made off with 42-tola gold ornaments, cash of Rs434,000, 8 precious wrist watches, three guns and rifles and other valuable articles in a car.

The police was informed which cordoned off the area and constituted different teams to apprehended the accused.

Woman injured in firing by son



KASUR-A woman was shot at and injured by son over a domestic issue at Fatehpur village here the other night.

According to Kasur Saddr police, 20-year-old sister of Afzal came to the house of her parents after having a quarrel with her in-laws. The other night, Afzal argued with his mother Razia, 45, over the issue and opened fire on her. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

In another incident, a woman sustained injuries in a knife attack by her father-in-law. Farzana, who was pregnant with a child, argued with her father-in-law Saeed over some domestic issue. The latter lost his temper and he attacked Farzana with a knife. She sustained injuries at her hands and legs. Raja Jang police, on a complaint of Farzana's cousin, reached the spot and shifted her to hospital. The police also registered a case against the accused and were investigating.