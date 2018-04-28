Share:

islamabad - The federal government has decided to allocate Rs 80 million in the Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19 to advance its plan for the construction and up-gradation of five police stations in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the PSDP, Rs 59m have been allocated for construction of four police stations in various sectors of the capital city including G-11 markaz, I-11 markaz, sector D-12 and Shahzad Town, Islamabad. Separately Rs 22m have been allocated for construction of a police station in sector I-16 of Islamabad. Additionally, an amount of Rs 569m has been allocated for establishment of model police stations in Islamabad under the Police Reforms programme, according to the PSDP. Another Rs 200m has been allocated for establishment of model police stations in ICT under Police Reforms (Phase-II). The budget documents suggest that Rs 311m have been allocated for establishment/up-gradation of National Forensic Science Agency headquarters and Islamabad laboratory.

Some new schemes related to Islamabad police have also been included in the upcoming fiscal year’s Public Sector Development Programme. Rs 1000m have been allocated for establishment of Anti-Riot Force consisting of 2388 officers/men and construction of accommodation for them. Another new scheme has also been included in the PSDP under which accommodation, training and administrative blocks and barracks for Rapid Response Force for ICT police Islamabad (Phase-II) would be established and Rs 400m have been allocated for the fiscal year. Separately, the government has planned to construct police hospital in Islamabad and an amount of Rs 1000m have been allocated for the purpose in the PSDP.

Rural Development: The budget documents suggest that the government has allocated Rs 400m for construction of roads in rural areas of ICT. Additionally, Rs 500m have been allocated for street pavement/sanitation in rural areas of the ICT. Rs 625m have been allocated for construction of Town Hall, MCI and other related infrastructure for the Corporation. Rs 100m have separately been allocated for strengthening of the union councils by construction of 50 UC offices and related infrastructure. Rs 150m have been allocated for water supply schemes in rural areas of ICT. Furthermore, Rs 150m have been allocated for strengthening of sewerage maintenance system in ICT through procurement of modern machinery, equipment and revamping of old sewer line. Rs 42m have been allocated for conservation and development of rain water resources in ICT. RS 113m have been allocated for Land Revenue Records Management System in rural areas of ICT, according to the documents. Rs 500m have been allocated for Islamabad Bus Service Project.h