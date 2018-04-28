Share:

PIA technician crushed by airline bus

A rashly-driven Pakistan International Airlines passenger bus ran over an airline technician at apron of the Lahore airport, wounding him critically, a CAA official said on Friday. An eyewitness said technician Talha Shah was heading towards a plane when he had the accident. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. A Pakistan International Airlines engineer said on condition of anonymity that perhaps driver of the bus was in hurry to leave his duty since incident happened between 7:30pm and 8:00pm. Sources said the driver was drunk. Though PIA has started an inquiry, no case was registered.–Staff Reporter

SC resumes hearings at Lahore Registry today

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan will hear today suo motu notices at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. The bench will take up the cases including establishing of public companies in Punjab and condition of public hospitals as well as the case of ralways’ losses. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will be the other member of the bench. The bench will also hear the case of luxury vehicles of the ministers and officers, corruption case of Punjab Institution of Cardiology and the murder case of Sambrial based journalist Zeeshan Butt.–Staff Reporter

Lahore Parking Company scam suspects remanded

An accountability court on Friday granted to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 15-day physical remand of four men accused of corruption in Lahore Parking Company (LPC). National Accountability Bureauofficials produced four accused including Lahore Parking Company Chief Executive Officer Taseer Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer Usman Qayum, General Manager Faizan Wali and Accounts Manager Saad Rafiq and pleaded the judge for their physical remand of the accused in the case. According to the National Accountability Bureau, they awarded contract to a private company namely National Technology Group (NTG) in violation of procurement rules, and caused damage to the national exchequer. The National Accountability Bureau also produced NTG chief executive officer Faisal Rao and obtained his physical remand from the court.–Staff Reporter­