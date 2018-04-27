Share:

‘Pakistan, Turkey connected with deep friendly relations’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim has said that Pakistan and Turkey have a deep rooted brotherly bond.

In a meeting with new Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, he said the success of Turkey is considered to be the success of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said the implementation of transport convention between Pakistan and Turkey will open new avenues of opportunities not only for us but for the whole region. The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on taking new responsibilities, and expressed hope that bilateral ties between the two countries will further strengthen during his tenure.

He further said that Pakistan is grateful because in every difficult period, Turkey has always extended support to Pakistan. He told that the transport agreement between the two countries has reached the stage of implementation, which will bring a new era of progress and prosperity in the region.

He said that the road network has received record expansion in the present time. On the occasion, the Turkish Ambassador thanked the federal minister and said that Pakistan and Turkey are bound in close bilateral ties which are not limited to the two governments but also have deep rooted public relations at a public level. He also invited the Federal Minister to visit Turkey.–Staff Reporter

IESCO issues power suspension programme for Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 09:00am to 01:00pm, Sarai Alam Gir, Cap. Aamir, Radio Pak feeders, 09:00am to 12:00pm, Media-1&2, NPF-2 feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Duffer. P.D.Khan, Shamas Abad feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, N.I.H, Chak Shahzad (Banni Gala) feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Shaheed Muhammad Deen, Girja Road, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, Treatment Plant, Dhamial-II, 502 Workshop, Adyala, Kalyal, Dhamiyal-1, Thaliyan, Dhamyal-2, Mithial, Mianwala, Bhatiot, Chaji Mar, Azam Shaheed feeders, 09:30am to 03:00pm, Jermot feeders, 08:30am to 02:30pm, Jada, Ajmal Shahed, Katchery feeders, 10:00am to 02:30pm, Haider Road, AFIC, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road feeders, 09:00am to 03:30pm, Gaddari feeders.–APP

Four drug peddlers booked, 12 kg charas recovered

RAWALPINDI: Police on Friday booked four drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg charras from their possession.According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad Police acting on a tip-off stopped a vehicle coming from Peshawar in its jurisdiction while during search of the vehicle police recovered 12 kg charas.Four onboard persons, residents of Peshawar were rounded up.

After registration of FIR police started an investigation.–APP

IHC asks former IGP to submit written apology

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed former IG Islamabad police Tahir Aalam Khan to submit written apology till May 7, in a contempt of court case.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui of IHC heard the contempt of court proceeding against former IGP for allegedly criticizing the judiciary.

During the course of proceeding, Tahir Aalam’s counsel, Shah Khawar Advocate appeared before the court and submitted an apology on behalf of his client .The bench accepted the request and directed former IGP to submit written apology with court till May 7.–APP