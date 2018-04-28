Share:

KARACHI - Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly killing his five-year-old child here in the limits of Pakistan Bazaar Police Station.

Police said that the body of five years old child Kamran son of Afroz Alam was found in a drain located near German School, Orangi Town. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. During the course of investigation, police found that the ill-fated child was killed by his own father. Police arrested the accused who later confessed to have killed his child. Police said that Afroz was mentally ill and he drowned his son to death in the drain located near his residence. Police registered a case and recommended a psychoanalytical test of the accused.

On the other hand, a man was killed over a petty family dispute here in the limits of Quaidabad Police Station. Police said that unknown gunmen shot dead an elderly man, Laal Khan (62), resident of Old Muzaffarabad Colony and managed to flee. The victim was transported to the hospital where doctors pronounced him death. Police said that brother of the deceased Faiz sought to get his son married to Laal Khan’s daughter but the deceased declined to accept the proposal. This caused a clash between the two families. Police suspect that the said dispute was the cause of murder while police registered the case and started investigation.

Separately, police found decomposed body of a man in bushes near Sea View within the limits of Sahil Police Station. Police, when informed about the body by the residents, rushed to the spot. The body was later shifted to the morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers claimed to have conducted raids in Memon Goth and Bilal Colony areas and arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics. Spokesperson said that the accused Sajid, Rahim Bukhsh, Shoaib, Shehzad and Mustafa were involved in narcotics business and running a narcotics den in the locality.

Furthermore, police arrested a dozen street criminals in an operation in Baldia Town locality.

Police said the accused persons were identified as Sunny, Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Nabi, Ramzan, Shoaib, Furqan, Azeem, Irfan, Faizan, Arsalan, Umair, Asif and Imran.

Police claimed to have recovered eleven pistols, one snatched motorbike, cash and looted valuables from the possession of the accused.