MULTAN-Vice President of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Muhammad Farooq has said that Pakistan is facing acute technological obsolescence and there is a dire need of a strategy for industrial technology up-gradation in Pakistan.

He was delivering his speech at a Workshop on "Energy Efficiency, and conservation measures for Industrial Sector jointly organised by Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Punjab Energy Efficiency and conservation agency (PEECA) here on Friday.

He said that the vision of the PEECA was to sensitise the masses to energy efficiency and conservation measures in Punjab by conducting regular awareness programmes under the umbrella of Punjab Energy Department. He further emphasised that the government should reduce duty on import of energy conservation equipment and parts to encourage use of energy-saving solutions and development of the local industry.

He said that we can reduce the cost of production by saving energy to compete our neighbouring countries in world market.

Khawaja Farooq stressed the need for promotion of energy efficient technologies to tackle the energy challenge. He said that it is need of hour that we should find appropriate solution of energy crisis, especially for commercial sector.

He asked experts to share their ideas with industrialists and investors so that they could modify their industrial units and get energy audit of their industries. It may be mentioned that the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency has successfully organised various seminars on energy related issues to enhance Punjab energy security and fuel economic growth by creating an environment that reliably meet the energy demands of all sectors of the Punjab's economy through a sustainable and affordable energy mix and its efficient use.

The experts of energy sector has stressed on adopting proper energy conservation methods and techniques besides developing new avenues of coal, wind and hydro power generation initiatives.

This was revealed by Program Manager Punjab Energy Efficiency& Conservation Agency (PEECA) Ms Hira Ashraf, Chief Energy Economist Ms Saadia Qayyum, Programme Managers, Ali Raza Hafeez, Ahmed Faizan, Shah Nawaz Hiraj, Yasir Ghani and Salman Butt of TUSDEC .The speakers highlighted the need of constructing buildings smartly - converting to solar solutions and net-metering options - to save cost and resources, which was being successfully done by developed countries.

They appreciated the PEECA for organising such a platform where experts and stakeholders could gather to discuss and develop a roadmap to effectively adopt and implement the building codes.

Participants from several recognised forums of the related industry and private and government organisations presented their papers and discussed the related topics.

An interactive round-table session on Pakistan's energy scenario and need for energy conservation was also held. Later MoUs were signed between the industry and PEECA and Shield were distributed among the guests.