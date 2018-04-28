Share:

LAHORE - Medical store owners continued shutter-down strike across the province including Lahore on the second day on Friday to protest against amendments in Drug Act, causing huge inconvenience to patients.

President Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Shahzeb Akram tried to convince the chemists to call off protest, saying the government has already agreed to bring necessary amendments in the Drug Act during the ongoing session.

Terming agreement between the government and team of chemists in Model Town last night a mere eyewash, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers had announced continuing strike till suspension of the Drug Act through an ordinance.

Like the previous day, patients were the ultimate sufferer of closure of more than 90 per cent of the medical stores.

Model pharmacies inside tertiary care hospitals, chains of pharmacies and medical stores in some housing schemes were the only option for patients in big cities including Lahore.

Extraordinary rush of patients caused severe shortage of many lifesaving drugs at model pharmacies inside the hospitals.

The medical stores continuing business also faced shortage of many essential drugs due to closure of wholesale medicines market at Lohari Gate.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, members of Joint Action Committee rejected agreement that was reached after negotiation at Model Town last night. They said that the agreement was aimed at calling off protest. They said that the government had signed many agreements in the past which had never been implemented. They announced continuing strike till suspension of the Act through an ordinance.