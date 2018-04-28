Share:

LAHORE:-Nurpur 2nd National Taekwondo Championship 2018 concluded Friday, with outstanding victory of Punjab Para Taekwondo Team. Punjab Para Team stood first, Sindh secured second position and Baluchistan got third position. Over 120 special athletes contested for 25 Gold, 25 Silver and 50 Bronze Medals in the mega event of Para Taekwondo which was organised at Wapda Sports Complex. More than 20 clubs participated in Taekwondo demonstration competition. Azhar Iqbal stood the best player of the event and had been selected to represent Pakistan in Asian Para Championship to be held in May 2018 in Vietnam.