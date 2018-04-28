Share:

Karachi - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that there is no friend better than China and China is our TIME tested friend.

He said this that the China’s cooperation in the training of work force for CPEC project is an example.

Yesterday while addressing the exhibition and seminar held under the auspices of E- Commerce Gateway and China-Pakistan Business Investment pertaining to manpower training for the CPEC projects Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair said that world is focusing on Pakistan and policies should be chalked out to attract investment.

He said that in the budget steps should be taken which will make possible the development of business and economy. He said that investment is the starter point of economy. He said the scenario has now changed in Karachi and particularly in the country and peace has come. He said the people are gradually getting aware of the benefits of the CPEC.

Referring to the devaluation of Rupee Governor Sindh said that Ishaque Dar was former whereas Miftah Ismail is now in a position to take decisions. He said that they are taking steps to make exchange rate stable.

Mohammad Zubair said that for trade balance enhancement of exports is very essential.

He said a formula is set for distribution in KNSF award. He said in 2013 tax collection stood at Rs 1946 billion whereas this year the tax collection was Rs 4000 billion.

On this occasion the participant of the exhibition Vice Admiral Syed Arif Ullah Hussaini said that CPEC projects will afford massive benefits to the coming generation of Pakistan

In the exhibition China and Pakistan have signed more than 60 agreements between the universities and more than 37 training agreements between the vocational institutions

Vice President of E-Commerce Omair Nizam has said that under the agreements with the partnership of China within three months the first ever training centre will be established in the N. E.D. University.