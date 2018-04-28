Share:

FAISALABAD- Pakistan Army won the 28th National Handball Championship by defeating Wapda team in the final match at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here Friday. In the final, Pak Army got 35 points whereas Wapda scored 24. Higher Education Commission (HEC) snatched third position by beating Pak Railways with 40-36 points. Patron in Chief Handball Federation and vice president Pakistan Olympics Association Syed M Abid Qadri witnessed the final event and later on he also distributed medals, trophies and prizes among the position holder teams.