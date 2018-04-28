Share:

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan go down fighting against Nepal in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Tennis Event (U-12) as hosts beat Pakistan 2-1 in the semi-finals played in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the first match of the day, Zuben Rawat beat M Huzaifa Khan 3-6 and 3-6. In the second match, Hamid Israr beat Aarav Samrat Hada 2-1 in a nail-biting encounter. Hamid won the first set 7-5 by breaking 12th game of Hada, he lost second set 6-7(4) on tie break. After losing second set, Hamid played one of the best tennis of his life as he simply outclassed Hada and won the set 6-0, without conceding a single game. In the must win doubles match, Aki Zuben Rawat/Aarav Samrat Hada beat M Huzaifa Khan/Hamid Israr 6-2 and 6-2. Now Pakistan will play for third position match against Sri Lanka.