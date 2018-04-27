Share:

SADIQABAD-The political parties should put all their energies to get the country out of the prevailing crises. They must prefer national interest to politicking. These views were expressed by Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) President Sibghatullah Shah Rashid alias Pir Pagara during a meeting with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab leader Sardar Akhtar Saeed Khan Dhakkar at his residence Kangari House, Karachi the other day.

Both leaders discussed the current political scenario of Pakistan, especially of Rahim Yar Khan district. "It is our national duty to maintain peace and order in the country by adhering to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he pointed out.

SHARIA ENFORCEMENT DEMANDED

Local Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) office-bearers said that the future of Pakistan largely depends upon the enforcement of Sharia, adding that elections should be held on time.

During an address to the party workers, JUP tehsil amir Ghulam Mohiuddin and general secretary Sharif Ahmed Faridi said that Pakistanis have experienced several political systems since independence and now they want the enforcement of Sharia in the country. They flayed the incumbent rulers for their failure to resolve the public problems. He said that the JUP would field strong candidates in all constituencies in the next general election.