ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday expanded his cabinet barely a month ahead of the government’s five-year term ends on May 31.

A notification issued by the PM’s Office said Miftah Ismail, Marvi Memon, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary took the oath as federal ministers while Leila Khan was sworn in as the minister of state.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers. Ismail took charge as the finance minister while the portfolios for the rest will be announced later.

The three ministers were earlier serving as ministers of State for Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology, and Capital Administration and Development. Ministers' portfolios would be announced later. The event, held at the President House, was attended by members of the federal cabinet, party workers and senior officials.