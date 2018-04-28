Share:

ISLAMABAD: The budget allocation for the next fiscal for the Prime Minister’s Office has seen a marginal increase while the fund for government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests has remained more or less the same as compared to the current financial year.

In 2017-18, the PMO was allocated Rs4,413 million for meeting administrative expenses which has been marginally hiked to Rs5,035 million for 2018-19. The hospitality and entertainment expenses which include provision for expenditures on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests remained virtually unchanged. In 2017-18, Rs5o million was allocated under the head.–Staff Reporter