Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-A lady cop fell prey to her fellows' sexual lust as the Muharrar of Madrassa police station and an assistant sub-inspector in a drunken state allegedly gang-raped her in a private house.

Chishtian police have registered a case on the complaint of the alleged victim. Lady constable Nagina Kousar submitted a complaint to Chishtian police station that Head Constable Faheem, who was Muharrer at Madressa police station, and ASI Kashif gang-raped her. She said that accused Faheem would time and again harass her but she did not respond to him.

About one and half months ago, she alleged, Faheem called her to report at the police station and to assign her duty. When She reached the police station, Faheem asked her that a woman was present in a house at Chak 15/G where she had to perform her duty, she said. She added that Faheem took her to the house in 15/G where ASI Kashif was already present in a drunken state. She said that they gave her some intoxicant and gang-raped her. Later, Faheem threatened to defame her if she disclosed the incident, she said.

Afterwards, Faheem forcefully solemnised Nikah with her and continuously blackmailed her, she said. However, she reported the incident to the police which recorded her statement Under Section 376 of PPC.