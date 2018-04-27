Share:

SAMBRIAL-The PTI leaders on Thursday exulted over the Islamabad High Court's verdict about Federal Minister Khawaja Asif's disqualification for life.

Brig (r) Aslam Ghumman said that Khawaja Asif's disqualification was a punishment of his dishonesty. Mr Ghumman further said, "We salute the IHC's decision and praise Usman Dar's efforts to expose Khawaja's foreign accounts and employment." Idrees Cheema, senior vice president of PTI Sialkot, said that the decision would play a vital role to uproot corruption from politics.

Haroon Zia Ghumman said that Khawaja Asif had businesses and employment out of country and they don't have interest in Pakistan's development. He praised and said that Usman Dar fought well against Khawaja Asif for years and the victory is the result of his hard working.

Zubair Aslam Cheema said, "We are happy that the judiciary is free." He said Khawaja Asif's disqualification would have bad impact on PML N's vote bank. He said it would be defeated in Sambrial and Sialkot in the general elections.

The PTI workers celebrated Khawaja Asif's disqualification and distributed sweets in different areas of the city.