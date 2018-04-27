Share:

rawalpindi-The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to 28 food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions and collected 37 food samples from different restaurants, hotels and fast food points in Saddar Bazar, Peoples Colony and other areas.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the food samples had been sent to laboratory for quality testing while over Rs 200,000 fine was imposed on violators. The cases of substandard food items were sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which also imposed fines on the violators.

He said on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Sabtain Raza, RCB teams conducted surprise visits at different markets.

and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items. Raids on the food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets. To a question he said the RCB team under anti-encroachment operation also confiscated two truckload of goods from Saddar, Tench and Peoples Colony. Posters and banners were also removed from different areas, he added.