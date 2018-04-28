Share:

LAHORE - A Tuhaffaz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference was held at Jamia Quddus Daalgerhan Chowk on Friday, said a press release.

Religious scholars and students of different seminaries from all over the country attended the conference.

Addressing the conference, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari said following of sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is only way to have peace and prosperity in this world and Hereafter. He said the conference is aimed at inculcating the importance of belief of Tuhaffaz Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW) which is belief itself and not part of the belief as said by the government officials. The religious scholar urged the people present at the conference to equip their children with Islamic teaching also because the teaching enable them to become a good citizen. He urged the Muslims to shun their difference for the promotion of Islam.

Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Ropari said the religious seminary was founded 104 years back in India and after creation of Pakistan, this seminary has been producing religious scholars.