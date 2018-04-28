Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif Friday said respect of vote will also determine the functions of every institution.

“I will reach out to the people of Sindh, KP and Balochistan also during my struggle for establishing respect of vote,” said Nawaz Sharif while informally talking to people at Jati Umra mosque after offering Juma prayers. The former prime minister said it is a big credit to his government that it overcame the electricity crisis with untiring efforts in a situation when banks did not have finances for setting up power plants.

Nawaz Sharif recalled the struggle of the PML-N government under his leadership to reach the CPEC deal with China, which went a long way to end loadshedding in the country as a major part of the this Chinese investment was spent on setting up power plants. He said the Chinese president, addressing him, had said: “The CPEC is a gift to you.” He claimed every project of the PML-N government, whether at federal or provincial, was completed most transparently and fairly. He vowd PML-N would also complete all pending projects.

The former prime minister alleged his government was targeted as it was ending loadshedding and terrorism in the country. He also criticised the justice system in the country and said litigants pass away, but their cases remain undecided in courts. He said it is sad that those who flouted the constitution and law of the land are scot free whereas those who observed the law are being punished.

The former prime minister lamented the Karachi people do not have basic facilities of water, education and health, adding the situation is creating frustration among the people against the provincial government in Sindh.

Nawaz Sharif, on the occasion, also announced to lead his party in the next elections with full force and asked the people to get ready for the polls.

Meanwhile, a Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the Jati Umra residence of Nawaz Sharif where the participants prayed for early recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and prosperity as well as stability of Pakistan.