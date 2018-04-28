Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a censure motion against PTI parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Khurram Sher Zaman for using inappropriate language against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The motion says Zaman’s behaviour was aimed at damaging dignity of speaker’s chair, sanctity of the house and parliamentary practices in democracy.

Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro presented the motion in the house and said that strict action should be taken against anyone who degrades the chair of the speaker.

“This is not a joke happening here and no one will be allowed to hurt dignity of this house,” said an angry parliamentary minister and demanded that the PTI lawmaker be suspended for using derogatory language and hurling copy of agenda at the speaker.

The speaker however said that he had sympathy with the lawmaker and hopes that he comes again and learns parliamentary politics. “I have been in the assembly for 30 years and learnt a lot and earned respect from this forum,” he said, adding the PTI lawmaker only wants to grab media attention through such tactics.

Giving a piece of advice to the PTI lawmaker, the speaker said that such acts of hurling agenda copy at him would not hurt him as he had earned respect through his unbiased speakership, during the last five years.

Earlier, the speaker and the PTI lawmakers exchanged words during a call attention notice from PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman pertaining to shortage of water in PS-112 constituency.

Presenting his motion, Zaman taunted the speaker, saying that it was shameful that a NAB investigation was in progress against him. It is pertinent to mention that a NAB investigation was launched recently against the speaker of the Sindh Assembly and other officials due to alleged irregularities in construction of new Sindh Assembly building.

Durrani responded that his doors were open for anyone and the PTI lawmaker could also come along with NAB team to probe any wrongdoing against him.

The speaker warned the lawmaker to speak on the agenda item and later switched off his mike but the PTI lawmaker continued to speak in loud voice against the speaker. The speaker asked the lawmaker to leave the proceedings to which Khurram tore apart the agenda copy and hurled it at the speaker’s chair and staged a walkout from the house.

Later, Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others from the treasury benches condemned the behaviour of the PTI lawmaker.

SINDH INSTITUTE OF ANIMAL HEALTH BILL PASSED

The Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a bill titled Sindh Institute of Animal Health Bill 2018 aimed at establishing an institute of animal health in Karachi to undertake academic, scientific and technical research on disease surveillance for the purpose of cure and prevention of livestock, poultry birds and pets and development and production and distribution of vaccines and drugs per modern techniques.

A board will be established to look after the affairs of the institution which would include minister for livestock and fisheries as its chairperson and secretary of the department as vice chairperson, along with livestock director general, finance department representative, chief conservative for wildlife as official members of the board. The director general for animal health will be secretary of the board. The house proceedings were later adjourned for Monday afternoon.

SINDH BUDGET ON MAY 4

Talking to media before the assembly proceedings, the minister for information said that the provincial government would table the budget on May 4. Although they will be tabling the budget but expenditure on it would be made by the next government, he said.

He said that three chief ministers were humiliated during the Council of Common Interest meeting and this is not the first time the PML-N government has humiliated representatives of smaller provinces.