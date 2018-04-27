Share:

LAHORE- Following the bombshell allegation on singer Ali Zafar of sexual harassment by actor-cum- singer Meesha Shafi many celebrities began to speak out on this issue and in support of #Metoo movement. On Friday, renowned actress Sanam Saeed joined the ranks of those few celebrities who talked up in support of Meesha.

She posted a lengthy message on Instragram and wrote: “For anyone afraid to speak up... we are here to support you. Let’s break the cycle together and support one another. Let inappropriate behaviour not go unchecked.”

She broke the silence, saying: “Good on her and every single person who is speaking up. For the rest of you passing judgement, take a few minutes to consider that it doesn’t take an evil person, nor family person or an overtly, sleazy, ill mannared person to cross the line.”

Sanam added: “It can be a good friend, relative, colleague, boss, family person, ‘decent’ person, successful, loved and admired person who falters. The tide is changing world over, they need to be shown, #timesup for this behavior to go unchecked.”

“No matter when you choose to #SpeakUp, regardless of days, minutes, weeks or years. Feel at ease that you have shared your truth. Their voices must and will be heard,” she continued in her statement.

Defining about sexual harassment, the cake star wrote, “When a person makes inappropriate flirtatious comment – that is crossing a line. If one takes polite rejection as sign of encouragement and continues, this is not persistence, it is harassment. It doesn’t flatter, it wounds.”

“PS: for anyone who knows they have ever crossed the line, the correct thing to do is own up, apologise and to make sure it never happens again… to anyone!” she concluded.