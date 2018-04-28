Share:

RIYADH - Saudi air defence intercepted on Friday a ballistic missile shot towards border city Najran, Al Arabiya local news reported.

It is a fresh attack, as Houthi militias have targeted various Saudi cities, mainly those near the Saudi-Yemeni border, for the last three years.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition in support of the exiled Yemeni government against Iran-backed militias.

On Monday, Saudi air defense intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militias targeting Jazan.

The air defense intercepted a missile targeting the Najran region while another one fell in a desert area on Sunday.

The militia has fired more than 100 ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabian land, according to an Arab Coalition statement on April 16. Saudi air defense has intercepted most of them.

Nearly 10,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen conflict, triggering what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Yemen now stands at the brink of famine.

The alliance imposed a total blockade on Yemen’s ports earlier this year in retaliation for the rebel missile attacks. The blockade has since been partially lifted, but access to the impoverished country remains limited.