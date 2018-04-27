Share:

SIALKOT-The importers from Sweden, Norway and Finland have shown keen interest in the direct import of surgical instruments from Pakistan instead of purchasing the same from the other countries.

They importers were addressing a meeting of the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters held at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

Giving detailed briefing about the Sialkot's surgical industry, SIMAP Group Leader Jehangir Bajwa stressed a need for the direct imports of Sialkot-made quality surgical instruments from Sialkot. He said it could be cheaper than the indirect import of these surgical instruments from the other European countries.

He said that several main international companies import surgical instruments from Pakistan for re-sale purpose.

Later, the importers visited several industrial units in Sialkot. They witnessed the manufacturing and production process of the surgical instruments. They highly hailed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans and termed it an international standard craftsmanship.

