LAHORE - A 30-year-old woman was found murdered in a drain in Township on early Friday, police and rescuers said.

Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone at 7:45am near Rahmat Hospital. The corpse was shifted to morgue for autopsy. According to a police investigator, the body bore torture marks. “Apparently, the woman was strangulated by unknown persons somewhere else. The killers also tied her feet with a rope before throwing her body into the drain,” the official said. A case has been registered and investigation is on, but the identification of deceased could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

Man killed in accident

An unidentified man was crushed to death under a train in the Gulberg area on Friday afternoon. Rescue workers said the man was trying to cross the railway line when a Lahore-bound train ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident.

‘Robber’ shot dead

An unidentified man was shot dead by a security guard outside a store in Liaqatabad police area on Friday. The guard was taken into custody after the shooting. The body was sent to morgue fro autopsy. The security guard told the police that three robbers were trying to break into a shop when he reached there.

The robbers opened fire on the guard as he challenged them. The guard also retaliated. As a result, one of the bandits died on the spot while his accomplices managed escape. The police were investigating the incident.