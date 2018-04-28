Share:

rawalpindi - Scores of daily wagers hired by the district government for anti-dengue and anti-polio drive staged protest demonstrations outside Commissioner Office and Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation on Friday to press the government to upgrade service scale and to regularize their jobs.

They also denounced police torture on their fellow female workers in Lahore, where they were protesting for their rights.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Health, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Department.

“We want to make our jobs permanent by the government and to upgrade our scales,” said a female polio worker. She said the government should not force us to expand our protest to CM Secretariat in Lahore.

“We are facing hardships during job. We have to visit approximately 40 to 60 houses every day to monitor dengue larvae. For this we have to travel by our own expenses,” said two other workers. They demanded that the government should provide us with a conveyance allowance.

Many others held the view that the government not giving them the confirmation of jobs was a clear violation of the contract on which they were hired.

Later on, the protestors marched towards RMC.