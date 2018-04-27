Share:

islamabad-CRI-Roots Millennium Confucius Classroom conducted the Youth Chinese Test (YCT) at Roots Millennium School’s One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad said a press release. As many as 15 Chinese language teachers from CRI-Roots Millennium Confucius classroom supervised the YCT test, with the Director of China Radio International (CRI) Confucius classroom Pakistan Chen Xiang as the head. Almost 626 students, a record high, from 17 different campuses of Roots Millennium Schools nationwide appeared in the Youth Chinese Test.

YCT is an International standard test for Chinese Language Proficiency held by the Hanban Confucius Institute Headquarters, China. The Chinese Language test (YCT) assesses the learner’s ability to use Chinese in their daily life and is divided into four levels. YCT Level One is to master a vocabulary of 80 words and short sentences while YCT Level Two is to master a vocabulary of 160 words and longer sentences. These four levels of YCT in total are to understand the short passages on the topics of school study and conduct basic communications in topics such as feelings, attitudes, suggestions, sports and the descriptions of people and objects.

YCT test is held three times in Pakistan and around the world, organized by Confucius Institutes Headquarters in more than 300 countries like USA, UK, France, Germany, etc.

This initiative has enabled the students to learn Mandarin Chinese Language at Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan and has helped them to explore China through summer and winter camps organized by Hanban Confucius Institute Headquarters, China.

Speaking on the occasion, Roots Millennium Schools’ CEO and Founder Roots Millennium Chinese Language Department Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq said, “The Youth on both sides of the border is an untapped resource that needs to be utilized in the 21st century by eliminating the language barrier. This driving force will be responsible for growth and development of our nations and region. Meanwhile 8500 students of Roots Millennium Schools are learning Chinese language on a full-time basis as part of the mandatory school curriculum from Grade-1 to Grade-7 with the support of Chinese language foreign faculty. This language initiative will enable the youth to think about the challenges of tomorrow.

