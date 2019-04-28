Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jahangir said here on Saturday that ARV medicines were provided to all CEOs in March. He said that CEOs in all districts of the province have medicines in abundance to deal with any emergency situation like floods or meet day-to-day needs of patients. He said that medicines were available in abundance if a CEOs need or ask for more. He urged CEOs to ensure supply of medicines to all patients at all hospitals. He said that provision of best health facilities to patients at the public hospitals in Punjab was his first priority. He said that patients visiting hospitals should be provided maximum relief.