As many as 650 professional and qualified Pakistani expatriates have submitted their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) at “Naya Pakistan Calling” (NPC) online web portal, showing their interest to directly contribute in the national development.

These overseas Pakistanis have registered themselves at the official website of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), expressing their readiness to share their expertise to build the “Naya Pakistan” envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, an official source at OPF told APP.

The NPC was a web portal set up by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in first 100-days of the government to reintegrate Pakistani Diaspora in the national mainstream.

The CVs of all aspirants had been forwarded to the departments concerned which were being processed at this stage, the source said and added that the contenders would be given an opportunity to share their professional skills in their relevant fields.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said this platform was established on the instruction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan who was keen to utilize the valuable asset (expats) of the country.

The idea was based on brain gain and earlier, the previous regimes did not pay heed to use this resourceful segment of the country, which resulted in brain drain, he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the government was providing a gateway to the expatriates to involve in policy and decision-making process of the country, for which they would be placed as the members of important departments’ boards.

Urging them to convince their friends and relatives for applying on this portal, he said the government needed their support and worthy suggestions to translate the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan into reality.