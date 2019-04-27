Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 230 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than 28.3 million including cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed directed police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success, the spokesman said.

During these efforts, 33 robbery, burglary and car and bike lifting cases were traced and 40 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth 16.8 million from them. Police also recovered nine cars, seven bikes and gold ornaments from them, he said.

Police also arrested 32 absconders during the same period. Moreover, the police held 60 accused for their involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 17.529 kilogram hashish, 4.181 gram heroin, 320 bottle wines were recovered from them.

The police also arrested 12 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 12 pistols and 82 rounds from them.

During the same period, police held 38 persons for their involvement in aerial firing and display of fireworks. Police teams arrested 48 other accused involved in crime cases of various natures, he said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.