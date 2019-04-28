Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China will promote the local industry.

Talking to media during a stopover in Gujrat, she said Pakistan will become an industrial hub.

She said for the first time a leader is talking of the interest of his country and people at international level, unlike previous rulers who visited abroad for their personal and business interests.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said a strategy is being developed for eradication of poverty. She said government is taking concrete steps to improve economy and resolve social issues.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister is visiting Wazirabad, Sambrial and Sialkot today.

Speaking in Islamabad prior to her departure, she said people of the country stand with their leader Imran Khan.