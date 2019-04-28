Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has proposed a joint science park at Line of Control (LoC) which separate Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Azad Jammu and Kashmir as part of confidence-building measures.

“Let’s prepare for a day when we would be able to have a science park, a joint science park of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and Azad (Free) Kashmir instead of Line of Control,” AJK President said while talking to a high-powered Saudi delegation here on Saturday.

The Saudi delegation comprising top officials of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, elected mayors and deputy mayors of different Saudi cities, professors’ of universities and analysts called on him at the President house in AJK’s metropolis on Saturday, AJK Presidential Secretariat later told media Saturday evening.

He said that the two lands, Indian Occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir, could not be kept artificially divided for long. There would be one land sooner or later, he said and added that another peace park can be established on the Siachen in the Baltoro Glacier region in Gilgit- Baltistan, which run through the part of Karakoram mountain range.

The president told the guests that people of the region were nonviolent and one can find calm in this state, which was the most peaceful place compared to the entire territory of Pakistan with the highest literacy rate.

These conditions were ideal for the tourism industry and the government here was determined to turn around the economy of the region by promoting tourism and harnessing the natural resources for sustainable development.

Inviting Saudi investors to invest in Azad Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir, the President Masood said that AJK was land of generous people and we were ready to open up our doors to our friends, the friends with whom we feel very comfortable and we feel very comfortable with our friends in Saudi Arabia.

We want that our Saudi friends should invest in the tourism sector to help the people of Azad Kashmir to develop this sector up to the mark. “I think there are very few countries in the world, which were as rich in experience in handling large number of people as Saudi Arabia because of the pilgrimage and because of hosting tens of thousands of faithful visiting the two holy places every year.

The president said we were right now focusing on good roads infrastructure is being upgraded constantly and we were building another network of roads across Azad Kashmir to facilitate the tourists. We also need investment in the construction of hotels, motels and low-cost cottages, he emphasized.

Khan went on to say that another area for investment was the construction of parks, theme parks, sports parks, historical parks, archaeological sites and in promotion eco-tourism preserve and protect our serene lush green landscape.

INDIA VIOLATING INT’L

LAWS IN IOK: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India was involved in gross violations of international laws and crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing the ceremony of Old Ravion Association of Government College University in Mirpur on Saturday.

Farooq Haider observed that people of IOK had been fighting for their survival by offering supreme sacrifices of their precious lives, material, honour and dignity against Indian occupation forces.

“There has not been a slightest weakness in the Kashmiris spirit of reaching to the accession of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan movement initiated 72 years ago in the State”, he declared. He said Pakistan was the only advocate and center of hopes to struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister was confident that if there was a secret ballot system (plebiscite) even the occupied Kashmir’s puppet government leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah would cast their votes in favor of Pakistan.

The ceremony was also addressed by Ahsan Iqbal of PML-N, Aitzaz Ehsan of PPP, Zulfiqar Cheema, Zulfiqar Ahmed and Khalid Abbas Dar while it was presided over by prominent lawyer S.M. Zafar.

Reminiscing his old memories of government college Lahore, the AJK prime minister said he spent a great time in GC as a student. Even today students completing studies from this institution are known as cream of the country, he remarked.

He appealed people of all shades of life to play their role for political and economic stability of Pakistan.

Farooq Haider said the liberation struggle had penetrated into the new generation. He said Kashmiri martyrs prefer to be buried wrapped in Pakistani flags.

He said he was Kashmiri Pakistani and he was proud of it. He regretted that Pakistan was passing through very difficult time of its history.

The AJK PM said Indian forces were engaged in unprovoked shelling from across the LoC targeting the innocent civilians living close to border areas.