The valiant war-hero Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed was remembered on his 76th birth anniversary on Sunday who was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for defending the motherland against the enemy with the utmost bravery in 1971 war with India.

His birth anniversary was observed with great devotion for embracing martyrdom.

Born on April 28, 1943, in Kunjah town of district Gujrat, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed joined Pakistan Army after getting training at Military Academy Kakul.

He embraced Shahadat in 1971 war at Head Sulemanki front on September 6.

He was the niece of another Nishan-e-Haider bearer, Raja Aziz Bhatti and elder brother of General Raheel Sharif, former the Chief of Army Staff.

High ranked military officials and number of civilians visited Miani Sahib graveyard to lay a floral wreath on his grave and prayed for his high ranks in Jannah.