LAHORE/Multan - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid foundation stone of Nishtar Hospital-II on Shuja Road Multan. He unveiled the plaque and prayed for the success of the project. The specialised healthcare and medical education secretary briefed the chief minister on the project.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony, CM Buzdar said the phase-II of the hospital project should have been completed a decade ago but no attention was paid to this project.

“The Nishtar II could not cater to the needs of people of Multan. Multan should have big hospitals like those in Lahore, but the so-called Khadam-e-Aala had focused on his personal projection instead of the public service.”

He said the PTI government will complete THE first phase of this hospital at the cost of Rs6 billion.

He continued: “In addition to the emergency ward of 120 beds, wards of neurosciences, orthopaedics, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics and ICU will be set up in the first phase.

An amount of 2.5 billion rupees has been earmarked in the current budget immediately. He said in the first phase of this project, a 500 beds hospital will be set up. In the second phase a 500 beds block will be constructed while medical college, paramedical college and nursing college will be set up in the third phase. Nishtar Hospital II will be modern and best hospital in Pakistan.

The 120 beds emergency will help provide best medical assistance to those who are injured in road accidents on Motorway and Highway.” He said speedy completion of Nishtar II will be ensured and he will personally monitor the construction.

The chief minister said the hospital has best location as it is situated near four important highways M4 Motorway, Bahawalpur Highway, Muzaffargarh DG Khan Highway and Multan Sukkar Highway.

He said the construction of Nishtar II on 57 acres of land will reduce burden of patients in Nishtar Hospital and they will be able to get best medical facilities.

He said Nishtar Hospital is providing medical facilities to the people from DG Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Thirty five departments are working in the Nishtar Hospital and burns unit of this hospital is providing medical cover to the whole South Punjab.

“I pay tribute to doctors, paramedics and VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha for their efforts and services.”.

He said the government is working on the project to set up new OPD and a new block at the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology and the cost of this project is Rs2 billion.

“The capacity of the institute will increase to 480 beds.”

He said the government is also setting up pharmacy and store block in the Nishtar Hospital, and modern machinery and equipment is also being provided.

He said health and education are priorities of the PTI government and Insaf Sehat Card is a unique project of its kind which provides free medical facility to poor in private hospitals.

“As many 316,000 people have been provided Insaf Sehat cards in Multan, 138,000 in Lodhran, 168000 in Vehari and 168,000 in Khanewal,” he said .

He said the PTI has come to power to serve the people and we will not distract from our mission. Shortage of resources and other obstacles cannot impede our resolve.

“We will make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state where health and education will available for all and every citizen will be financially stable and satisfied.

“We will earmark funds for South Punjab Secretariat in the upcoming budget and setting up of South Punjab Secretariat will help end sense of deprivation in the people.” The PTI will put South Punjab on the path to progress and will continue its journey of development. Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Akhtar Malik also spoke.