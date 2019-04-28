Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has suggested the government to announce incentives for oversees Pakistanis to further boost up foreign remittances, besides enhancing investment in the country by Pakistani expatriates. APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood observed that Pakistan’s economic growth, after reaching an 11-year high of 5.8 percent in FY18, is expected to see a decline during next two years. So, foreign remittances flows are the only hope which can support the current account balance, as the GDP growth is going to decelerate to 3.4 percent in fiscal year 2018-19 and further drop to 2.7 percent in FY20.

Maaz Mahmood, lamenting the gloomy picture of Pakistan’s position in the region with regard to its GDP growth in 2019, said that upward trend in remittances to Pakistan from overseas workers is a positive news for the country’s economy, as the overseas Pakistani workers remitted $16.09 billion in the first nine months (July to March) of FY18, showing a growth of 8.74% compared with $14.80 billion received during the same period in the preceding year.

During March 2019, the inflow of workers’ remittances amounted to $1.74 billion, which is 10.73% higher than Feb 2019. The country wise details for the month of March 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $405.87 million, $378.14 million, $271.11 million, $281.26 million, $167.80 million and $44.20 million respectively compared with the inflow of $427.62 million, $424.89 million, $247.17 million, $258.96 million, $183.79 million and $58.91 million respectively in March 2018. Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during March 2019 amounted to $197.41 million together as against $202.26 million received in March 2018.