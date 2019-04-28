Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari Saturday said that court will decide the matter Mian Nawaz Sharif’s going abroad for treatment.

“The decision to allow Mian Nawaz Sharif to go abroad or otherwise, lies with the court. The Government has nothing to do with this matter”, he said in a statement.

The minister, however, questioned why the PML-N leader was insisting on getting treatment from one doctor and one hospital only when all his diseases were treatable in Pakistan. He said it was unfortunate that Mian Nawaz Sharif had no trust in Pakistani doctors and hospitals despite ruling this country for over 30 years.

“Sharif family has not built a single hospital in Pakistan where they could get treatment to their satisfaction”, he remarked.

Sumsam said he knew it from the day one that London would be the ultimate destination of Mian Nawaz Sharif. “He wants to escape from Pakistan to avoid imprisonment”, Sumsam said.

Minister questions why ex-PM insists on treatment abroad

The Minister also accused the PML-N leadership of doing politics over the health of Mian Nawaz Sharif. He made it clear that the PTI government was not a party in Mian Nawaz Sharif’s case. “We have left this matter to the court to take any decision as per law”, he said.

NAB sends questionnaire to Hamza

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a questionnaire to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond known sources of income and alleged money laundering case besides directing him to provide details in respect of investment made from 2005 till date.

It is said in questionnaire Hamza Shahbaz has provided incomplete record to investigation team and he has also not given satisfactory replies. Details in respect of loan against companies and partnership with Suleman Shahbaz and Nusrat Shahbaz should be provided.

According to sources, Hamza through questionnaire has been directed to file tax returns and wealth statement from 2006 to 2008. Hamza did not file tax returns in income tax department in respect of three years. Detailed replies in respect of the assets increased in three years should be filed.

It was further said in questionnaire that according to allegations leveled against Sharif family their assets stood at 53600000 in 1999 and these assets rose to 683300000 within 10 years. These assets stand at Rs 3 billion now. They should clarify their position on this count.

Hamza should also give replies to the information received from Fazal Dad Abbasi. Credible replies to the money received from Qasim Qayyum and Mushtaq Cheeni should also be provided. He has also been directed to filed details of the gifts and salaries received so far by him.