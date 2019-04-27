Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with USAID will digitise its record in the next six months, a statement said.

Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf lauded the support provided by USAID through its Global Health Supply Chain Programme for digitisation and automation of DRAP record. He was addressing a contract-signing ceremony held here at the DRAP Office between Global Health Supply Chain Programme and the sub-contractor Archive Technologies (Pvt) Ltd.

The CEO further appreciated the USAID’s overall technical support being provided to DRAP including automating operational environment aimed at facilitating the Authority.

The supplier will undertake complete digitization of manual record held at DRAP office within a period of six months by embedding their technical experts within DRAP structure.

This contract for digitization and archiving of the DRAP record is a step towards comprehensive data management software which would augment transparency and accountability and would also bring about efficiency into DRAP’s internal working by ensuring availability of information on the click of the button.

Dr Tariq, Country Director, Global Health Supply Chain Program assured sustained support to DRAP that would go a long way in improving medicines regulatory regime in Pakistan.