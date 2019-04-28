Share:

KARACHI - EU Ambassador Jean-François Cautain has said that European Union has initiated several programmes with support of the Sindh Government to eradicate poverty, which are being executed by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) and Rural Support Program Network (RSPN) in different districts of Sindh province.

Ambassador Cautain appreciated work of rural women artisans and their dedication for commitment to the cause of development.

EU Ambassador Jean-François Cautain expressed the remarks during a visit to ongoing Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition along with his spouse Sonia Cautain here on Saturday. The exhibition being held at Dolmen Mall Karachi is organised by Sindh Rural Support Organisation in collaboration with the Sindh government. The EU ambassador and his spouse took keen interest in handmade items and lauded the efforts of SRSO to empower the rural women. On second day, thousands of local and foreigners visited the exhibition where displaying work of around 3,545 women artisans from different districts of Sindh with aim to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans. The EU ambassador also appreciated the endeavours of the Sindh government for poor and destitute community and expecting in future to keep such spirit for rural communities of Sindh.

According to Mr Cautain, the handicrafts and artefact help create harmony among different cultures. Appreciating the exhibition, he said arranging such an activity to promote artisans, handicrafts and Sindh’s culture is a great effort being made by SRSO. A wide range of Sindh’s handicrafts made by rural women has been put on exhibition including home textiles, basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork. These events aimed to boost the local crafts and begin a sturdy process for connecting our Business Development Groups (BDGs) and artisans to high end market of Karachi. This is purely an effort to develop market opportunities for rural women especially those from extremely remote villages of northern Sindh and the profit being earned from these exhibitions is transferred to these artisans.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro told that the event’s objective was to facilitate better incomes for women artisans of rural Sindh. “We have trained more than 12,000 women from some of the most under developed regions of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Sukkur that to help these women gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills, they have incorporated urban trends into their work.