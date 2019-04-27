Share:

This refers to the recent initiative of citizens from the twin cities to highlight the plight of commuters using Islamabad Expressway. The artery connects hundreds of thousands of people living in Zone-5 (PWD, Bahria Town, Police Foundation, Korang Town, Soan Gardens, Naval Anchorage, and DHA-II) and areas beyond Rawat, to their schools, offices, and businesses in Islamabad.

The expansion project of this road that started in 2015 had successfully changed it into a signal free wide corridor from Zero Point until Koral (Old Airport Chowk). However, the work from Koral until Rawat has been in limbo. During 2018, the allocated funds from PSDP for this project owing to the fiscal crisis. There are some plausible efforts lately from DC ICT and ITP.

However, these are stopgap arrangements and none of these can replace the original. We need to start the already approved project. It is high time that honorable MNAs from Islamabad, including the sitting Finance Minister Mr. Asad Umar and Minister for Communications, prioritize this project for funds allocation in the upcoming budget for FY 2019-20.

In the meantime, stricter implementation of traffic rules by ITP for everyone, particularly heavy vehicles should help until the project`s revival.

JAWWAD ZAKI,

Islamabad, April 16.