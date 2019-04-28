Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has done extensive work for finalization of macro-economic framework and structural reforms for International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations, Advisor and Spokesperson Finance Division, Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said Saturday. “Extensive work has been done for finalization of macro-economic framework and structural reforms for IMF negotiations,” he said in a tweet.

He said that the Ministry of Finance has worked closely with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Power and Gas, Privatization Commission, Federal Board of Revenue, Information Technology and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for finalizing a comprehensive policy framework. It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF team is scheduled to visit Pakistan from April 29 to continue technical discussion for an IMF supported programme.