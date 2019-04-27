Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Inspector of Drugs office on Saturday banned sale of antibiotics at pharmacies of the city without proper prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

Officials said that the restriction had been imposed as the antimicrobial resistance had become a serious challenge to the public health.

According to the order issued by the FID office, pharmacies and medical stores operating in the city will not be allowed to sell antibiotics and antibacterial drugs over the counter without the prescription of a medical official.

The FID office in this regard intimated government and private hospitals operating in the city, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), district health officer, National Institute of Health, Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, distributers and sellers of the medicines.

The FID office also directed all pharmacies and medical stores that following the drug laws, no medicine could be sold to any individual without the prescription of the medical officer.

The letter said that as already emphasised, antimicrobial resistance is an emerging challenge posing serious threat to public health in all developing countries particularly Pakistan.

Various factors are contributory to this alarming situation, one being over-the-counter sale of antibiotics or antibacterial drugs by medical stores to patients on their own demand/choice.

The letter said that in this regard, it might again be clarified that antibiotics/antibacterial are included in Schedule B and G of the ICT Drug Rules, 2013, which entails that such drugs cannot be dispensed/sold without prescription of the RMP.

Furthermore, the said rules also require retaining copy of the prescription and maintenance of proper sale and record.

“In view of above referred as part of efforts towards containment of AMR, all pharmacies and medical stores operating in jurisdiction of federal capital are hereby directed to put an immediate ban on OTC sale of all antibiotics/anti bacterial and ensure necessary measures to restrict sale of such drugs on prescription of RMP with maintenance record,” said the letter.

Earlier, the city administration following public complaints had directed all pharmacies to hire qualified pharmacists for retailing of medicines while non-qualified persons were not allowed to sell medicines to the public.

The complainants urged the administration to forbid non-qualified persons from selling medicines to the public as it was not only violation of law but also harmful to public health.

The FID office following the complaints on citizen portal had issued an order to stop the practice of selling drugs by non-qualified persons.

The drug inspection department of the city administration had directed all pharmacies and medical stores to hire qualified pharmacists for this purpose.

The inspection teams were tasked to check the compliance of the new order issued while strict action would be taken if any pharmacy was found involved in violation of the order.

The administration had also directed the pharmacies/medical stores working for multiple shifts to hire the pharmacists according to their schedule.

Medical stores were asked to sell the drugs under the personal supervision of a pharmacist.