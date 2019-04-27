Share:

The shortfall of gas in the current fiscal year is expected to jump by 157 percent to 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). This is almost equal to the total gas supply at the moment. This assessment was made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which pointed out that the domestic users will face a shortfall at 5.5bcfd. In this scenario, there are a number of measures that the current government can take. Since the shortage is already expected, the first measure would be to announce proper mechanisms of supply so that domestic users can work out a schedule which does not impact their daily processes.

Another important measure is to speed up the gas pipeline with Iran, as well as the TAPI project. This will not only improve diplomatic ties, recently reinforced by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, but also provide a very quick and substantial solution to the problems of the gas shortfall in the country. Not just domestic users, but a huge chunk of Pakistani business industry also depends on the supply of gas. They have to face gas load-shedding at regular intervals, which was reduced by the former government by supplying gas for steady hours, however, this shortfall will impact the industry the government has been trying to facilitate. In order to bridge that gap, work should be started.

Lastly, the government should also consider the production of our own gas. Such a solution is not only sustainable but cost-effective as well after the initial investment. Self-reliance has become one of the major priorities of countries around the globe. China is one example of how self-reliance can boost an economy. A team of experts and policymakers should be involved in this project so that a sustainable industry can be set up and Pakistanis do not avail basic necessities in intervals.