Share:

Gilgit-Baltistan has some rarely found wildlife species. One of them is Siberian ducks, which usually fly and travel towards GB region during the months of April and May every year as guests and return back when harsh cold weather begins.

These ducks are falling prey of unscrupulous and cruel hunters who get a license for a meager amount of Rs. 1,500 to kill them in an illegal manner.

Wildlife Department of GB is not showing any regulation over such illegal hunting by locals, or rather it auctions hunting permits to amateur foreign hunters, which is appalling.

Such local hunters need an iron hand. They should be accountable by imposing fines and even jail for illegal hunting. Strict restrictions on illegal hunting and refraining from giving auction permits to foreigners can preserve the shrinking wildlife species to save them from extinction.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,

Gilgit-Baltistan, April 16.