LAHORE - Honorary Consul General for Pakistan in Bavaria (a German state) Dr Pantelis Christian Poetis and Munich Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Michael Kerkloh on Saturday visited Allama lqbal International Airport and discussed future prospects and growth of sustainable aviation in Pakistan. They commended the National Aviation Policy 2019 and showed keen interest in strategic partnership with Pakistan in the field of aviation. Airport Manager Tahir Sikandar and other offiicals briefed them about investment potential and future opportunities.