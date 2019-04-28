Share:

LAHORE - Parents should not compromise on im­munisation of their children as it saves them from illness, disability and death from vaccine-preventable diseases, lead­ing paediatricians said on Saturday. Like across the world, the World Immunisation Week is being observed in the country.

Prof Muhammad Ashraf Sultan, Head of Paediatrics at Midcity Hospital and Mem­ber of National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group of Pakistan, said, “Vac­cines are one of the best known interven­tions to prevent deaths and to reduce dis­ease burden in children.

He continued: “Vaccines are also con­sidered to be a major tool to eliminate/eradicate diseases such as smallpox (al­ready eradicated) polio and measles. Vac­cines are provided free of cost through na­tional programme in Pakistan.

“Immunisation is estimated to save 2-3 million lives every year. Unfortunately, around 19.5 million infants are being de­prived of basic vaccines across the world. If the optimum rates of immunisation or herd immunity are not maintained, the diseases prevented by vaccination will return,” The leading paediatrician high­lighted facts about vaccine preventable diseases in Pakistan, saying in Pakistan, rotavirus leads to 1 out of 3 infant hospi­talisations and almost every child gets in­fected with rotavirus by 5th birthday.

Pneumococcal meningitis is the most common form of meningitis and the most serious form of bacterial meningitis, he said, adding that very young children, are at the highest risk of pneumococcal men­ingitis while polio is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause irreversible paralysis. Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, which usually results in a high fever and rash, and can lead to blindness, encephalitis or death. Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver, he added.

Dr Sajid Maqbool, another noted paedia­trician said as vaccination can reduce the usage of some antibiotics, they can tackle the problem of antibiotic resistance. Vac­cines activate antibodies that fight off the disease. “They trick us into fighting a disease we don’t have, so that our body is prepared to fight it off if we are exposed in the future.” He added that vaccines are the most affordable solution when it comes to preventing certain health hazards.

He shed light on the Expanded Pro­gramme on Immunisation (EPI) in Paki­stan, saying: “Established in 1978, the EPI is currently aimed at vaccinating approximately 6 million children aged 0-11 months against 10 target diseases – childhood tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, pertussis, diarrhea, hepatitis, aemophilus influenza type b (HIB), pneumonia, mea­sles and tetanus.”