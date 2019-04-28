Share:

In Indian Kashmir occupied Kashmir, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has called for election boycott and shutdown in Kulgam district on Monday.

In a statement in Srinagar, he said that the poll boycott had frustrated the Indian leadership which could be well read from the Indian Prime Minister’s speech.

He hit out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his anti-Kashmir remarks saying that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and can’t be changed by such false and arrogant statements.

He termed Narendra Modi’s ‘Kashmir is an integral part of India’ remarks as a cruel joke.