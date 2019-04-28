Share:

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said priority of the incumbent government is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Addressing the 8th meeting of National Islamic Scholars Council in Peshawar on Sunday, he said it is the responsibility of Ulema to devise recommendations for establishment of Riasat-e-Madina. He said holding of Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference is a tremendous success of Ulema.

The Minister urged Ulema and Scholars to refrain from becoming part of a negative propaganda about closure of Madaris in the country.