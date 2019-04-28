Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has warned the Haj pilgrims against booking themselves with unauthorised tour operators for performing Hajj.

In a statement issued by the NAB headquarters Saturday said that all the prospecting Haj pilgrims are being informed not to get booking with unauthorised tour operators for performing Haj. It also urged the intending pilgrims to get booking with only registered tour operators whose list is uploaded on the Ministry of Religious Affair’s website.

Earlier, The NAB has recovered 127,425 Saudi riyals from a Pakistani Haj group organiser and handed over to Al- Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB said eradication of corruption is the voice of whole nation. He said that NAB is committed to root out corruption from the country. He said that eradication of corruption and logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most policy of NAB.