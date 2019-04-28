Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.

According to weatherman at PMD, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. The prevailing weather pattern was due to continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, he added.

The weather during the past 24 hours remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Drosh 02, Chitral & Mirkhani 01.

Meanwhile the highest maximum temperatures witnessed were in Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Mohenjo-daro, Larkana 44°C, Rohri, Hyderabad, Tandojam and Rahim Yar Khan 43°C.